Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Natural Healing Myths Keeping You Sick (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.24.13)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show, "Healing with Dr. Daniels" reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome.

The show's title is Natural Healing Myths That Are Keeping You Sick. Dr. Daniels reveals the myths that keep you from experiencing the full benefits of natural healing.

CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted