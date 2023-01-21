Create New Account
Gold at Nine Month High
The Morgan Report
Published Yesterday

Gold prices steadied after climbing to their highest in nearly nine months, as a softer dollar and expectations of more interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve added to bullion’s shine.

