Marine Corps Assistant Commandant disputes claims that NATO is provoking Russia The United States Navy is taking part in historic Nordic Response exercises in the Arctic. General Christopher J. Mahoney, assistant commandant of the United States Marine Corps, speaks about the importance of the exercises and why NATO is not provoking Russia. NEWSMAX's Shelby Wilder reports from Alta, Norway.





