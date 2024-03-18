Marine Corps Assistant Commandant disputes claims that NATO is provoking Russia The United States Navy is taking part in historic Nordic Response exercises in the Arctic. General Christopher J. Mahoney, assistant commandant of the United States Marine Corps, speaks about the importance of the exercises and why NATO is not provoking Russia. NEWSMAX's Shelby Wilder reports from Alta, Norway.
Watch NEWSMAX, an independent news network with a conservative perspective, available in 100M+ U.S. homes.
Watch NEWSMAX anytime at http://NewsmaxTV.com.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.