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Crimes Against Humanity Case Outline
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74 views • May 13, 2022
The demons responsible for weaponizing and/or releasing the COVID-19 bio-weapon against humanity are now facing a Crimes Against Humanity Complaint in the International Criminal Court. Even those people, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, who knowingly and intentionally took part in the development and promotion of the COVID-19 genetic mutagen, which was disguised as a "vaccine" also face charges for their unlawful and pre-meditated actions. Dr. Richard Fleming, MD, JD is both a Board Certified Medical Doctor and a practicing attorney who is not only prosecuting the case before the International Criminal Court (ICC), he is also traveling throughout the country speaking to State Attorney Generals, urging them to indicte Fauci and many other defendants in State Courts using the evidence he has included in his ICC Complaint. Dr. Fleming is urging Americans to get involved, so that we can be certain that all of the criminals who were behind the greatest crime ever committed in human history are held accountable for what they did.
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