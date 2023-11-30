PALESTINE ONLINE
23 views
•
Published 16 hours ago
•
Palestinian girl Jenan sends a message to the world from the rubble of destroyed homes in Gaza.
Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazarubblepalestinian girl jenanmessage to the worlddestroyed homes
