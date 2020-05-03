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LA Lakers, valued at $3.7bn, pay back Covid-19 small business relief loan
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3 views • May 03, 2020
The Lakers applied for the loan under the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, a part of the federal government’s $2.2tn stimulus package. The Lakers’ request was granted in the first round of distribution, but after the fund ran out of money in less than two weeks, the team returned its loan, as did several wealthier business including Shake Shack and AutoNation.
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