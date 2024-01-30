Create New Account
STRANGE FIRE 1-24-24@9:50AM (SHARED 1-29-24)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A word of warning from Father God concerning His children that are offering strange fire to Him.

Leviticus 10:1-2

1 And Nadab and Abihu, the sons of Aaron, took either of them his censer, and put fire therein, and put incense thereon, and offered strange fire before the Lord, which he commanded them not.

2 And there went out fire from the Lord, and devoured them, and they died before the Lord.


