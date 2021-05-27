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Mad Honey- With Various Benefits For Human Health
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1 view • May 27, 2021
Mad Honey is a miracle and has various benefits for human health. It has been eaten and used for thousands of years.
It is a neurotoxin that could cause hallucinations and get you stoned, even in small amounts. If you eat more than is recommended by the locals, you could seriously overdose, or have severe side effects.
Mad honey has a dark, reddish color which contains grayanotoxin that is collected from the nectar of a specific type of rhododendron flower. The flower is pretty rare and you can find only small amounts in Southern Turkey, Caucasus and Nepal. Some are also found in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and a few states in America.
According to ancient practices, people continue to use this honey as a type of medicine.
To learn more, please visit:https://eastwestherbal.com
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs. Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
For more videos, please visit our YouTube playlist here: www.eastwestherbalapothecary.com/YouTube-Playlist
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East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
It is a neurotoxin that could cause hallucinations and get you stoned, even in small amounts. If you eat more than is recommended by the locals, you could seriously overdose, or have severe side effects.
Mad honey has a dark, reddish color which contains grayanotoxin that is collected from the nectar of a specific type of rhododendron flower. The flower is pretty rare and you can find only small amounts in Southern Turkey, Caucasus and Nepal. Some are also found in Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and a few states in America.
According to ancient practices, people continue to use this honey as a type of medicine.
To learn more, please visit:https://eastwestherbal.com
East-West Herbal Apothecary offers a wide selection of the finest Ethnoherbs, Nootropics, Culinary spices, International Coffees and Teas as well as other natural products to assist you with a variety of health needs. Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
Our amazing herbal solutions can be transformative for your life.
East West Herbal - Map: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Map
East West Herbal - Instagram: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Instagram
East West Herbal - Pinterest: https://eastwestherbalapothecary.com/Pinterest
For more videos, please visit our YouTube playlist here: www.eastwestherbalapothecary.com/YouTube-Playlist
Please Subscribe & Don't Forget to Ring the Bell Icon!
East-West Herbal Apothecary 3028 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 Phone: 615 730 8953
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