No two people have the same skin color. 5-18-26

But we all have Adamic sin, which started in the garden of Eden, then to families, then to nations, etc. I am not aware of any sin or discipline leveled in the Holy Bible based on skin color. The apostle Paul, who always writes to believers, reveals that God divides believers by his grace and gifts. Romans 12/6, “Having gifts that differ according to the grace given to us”, then Ephesians 4/7, “grace was given to each of us according to the measure of Christ’s gift.”

As I understand it, Jesus Christ came to “destroy the works of the devil”, as 1John 3/8 clearly states. The devil’s works caused our knowledge of good and evil in the garden of Eden, which creates our sin and hate. But, there is a simple solution, Romans 10/9, “if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved,” Have a great day.

Romans 3/23, “all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.”

Matthew 10/35+36, “For I have come to set a man against his father, and a daughter against her mother, and a daughter-in-law against her mother-in-law; and a man’s foes will be those of his own household.”

Matthew 24/7, “For nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom”.

1Corinthians 1/27-29, “God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise, God chose what is weak in the world the shame the strong, God chose what is low and despised in the world, even things that are not, to bring to nothing things that are, so that no human being might boast in the presence of God.”

2Timothy 2/2, “what you have heard from me before many witnesses entrust to faithful men who will be able to teach others also.”

2Timothy 2/15, “Do your best to present yourself to God as one approved, a workman who has no need to be ashamed, rightly handling the word of truth.”