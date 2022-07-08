When Judges Fail To Uphold The Law In Order To Facilitate The Overthrow Of Government

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David Tulis joins me for a follow up to our previous interview concerning his legal action in the state of Tennessee regarding the governor's unlawful COVID mandates and the Supreme Court backing the undermining of the government of the people.
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