TURNING ANALOGUE HUMANS INTO DIGITAL! COVID PSYOP IS A TRANSHUMANIST TROJAN HORSE - DR CARRIE MADEJ

Transhumanist Covax Agenda Exposed with Dr Carrie Madej

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Dec 9 2020 • 57 mins

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Dr. Carrie Madej's Story Dr Carrie Madej directed two large medical clinics in the state of Georgia, USA. Since her twenties she has been fascinated by vaccines and studied them ever since. Her in-depth research led her to discover what the proposed technologies are for the new COVID-19 vaccines. What she is revealing is indeed alarming. New key components include nanotech hydrogel which has the capacity to do unprecedented things inside the human body - as it ultimately interfaces with the Cloud and the AI which will program its behaviour (and ours) inside of us. Transhumanism is here and Carrie is here to issue a warning to humanity. You'll Learn: What Carrie learnt at a World Congress meeting in 2014 that is now being rolled out How vaccine technocrats intend to engineer new personality traits through the 5G network and smart devices The link to social credit systems and 1984 The lies students at med school are told about vaccines How tetanus jabs were/are used for depopulation That nanotech hydrogels have already been deployed in parts of the food chain How many vaccines are scheduled to be unleashed on each child by 2025 About gene splicing research and the patenting of synthetic genes that end up in humans... ...and how the technocrats intend to replace doctors (and human contact) with smart devices Where our biological/medical data ends up stored(!) ...and much, much more. Dr Carrie Madej is one of a raft of whistleblowers coming out of the medical community calling out the convid plandemic and the transhumanist agenda. Her urgent message about the hidden dangers of covid jabs simply needs to be heard far and wide to minimise the inevitable harm (which UK authorities publicly admitted they fully expect!) - what more can I say? Please subscribe, drop a review, and share this information widely. Thanks in advance for supporting the fight for medical autonomy, freedom, and the organic human being. Special Guest: Dr Carrie Madej.