Bugaria: Clashes as Anti-Vax Pass Protesters Face Off with Police Outside Bulgarian National Assembly

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Nearly 1,000 protesters opposing Covid restrictions have been stopped by a large police force from storming the National Assembly in Sofia, which lead to at least 8 service personnel being injured.
The rally was organized by the ultra-nationalist Revival Party, which holds 13 seats in the Parliament's 240-seat chamber.
Currently, Bulgarians must wear masks indoors, on public transport and show a health passport to enter public venues - which is given to those fully vaccinated, recovered or proving a negative test.