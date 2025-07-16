The 1980s Collapse: Manufactured Culture and the End of Reality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What really happened in the second half of the 1980s? This hour explores the quiet collapse of reality behind the curtain of global media, synthetic music, and staged humanitarianism. From PMRC stickers to gangsta rap, from Live Aid’s billion-eyeball broadcast to the rise of digital cameras and CDs, culture was being replaced. We break down how memory, music, and values were reprogrammed while no one was paying attention.
