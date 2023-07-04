https://gettr.com/post/p2l4zbudda0

7/3/2023 【Nicole on The @WayneDupreeShow】Nicole: After the passage of the “Hong Kong National Security Law”, any speech or article promoting the freedom of Hong Kong from the CCP is considered a crime, and only those media echoing and amplifying the CCP’s propaganda are able to survive in Hong Kong. This is well illustrated by the fact that a renowned Hong Kong radio station’s funding was recently cut by the CCP.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





7/3/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】妮可：在《香港国安法》通过后，任何倡导香港不受中共管制的自由的言论均被视为犯罪，只有附和中共宣传或充当其传声筒的媒体才能在香港生存，最近一家香港知名电台被中共切断捐款资金的是就很说明问题。

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



