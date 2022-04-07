In Shanghai, people were dragged to quarantine, but finally they were left on the road for quarantine and nobody cared about them.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In Shanghai, COVID testing confirmed positive patients were pulled by bus to a school out of Shanghai, where there was no square cabin hospital, no medical care, no medicine, no food, and after freezing and starving all night, the patients protested angrily.