Young man martyred in Ein Refugee Camp, Nablus





The young man Jihad Raafat Qatouni was martyred by the Zionist occupation forces this Thursday morning during the raid on the Ein refugee camp west of Nablus and the Zawata area west of the city.

West of the city.

Live ammunition was used, resulting in serious injuries to Qatouni, who later died from his wounds.

Every day, the attacks against Palestinians increase.

This morning, the Zionist occupation forces stormed the Ein camp west of Nablus and opened fire on the citizens, resulting in the martyrdom of the young man Jihad Qatouni, who was 26 years old.

Reporting: Faris Odeh

Filmed: 21/11/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video