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Scientism is Satanism
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53 views • July 17, 2021
Sam and Clint discuss the COVID-19 attack, gain of function research, congress, bioweapons and much more….
Youtube channel is here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsea7QKmWqZdMuwxW7sPyXQ/playlists
However, as Youtube is banning much of my recent work, including my new Lethal Injection 2 doc, I have moved everything to Bitchute, here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sUSRxFh41x6t/
Lethal Injection 2 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaAvklCkhDmd/
Wagging The Dog: The Stroy Behind The Story of Covid 19 (Part 1) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/8JzhW0dxFtSF/
I ask people to share and repost these, copy them and share without charge. They are public domain so to speak.
My book is downloadable at STRAWMANSTORY.INFO
My blog of 12 years is: REALITYBLOGER.WORDPRESS.COM
Radio archives - corporationnationradioarchives.wordpress.com
Newer shows on RED PILL SUNDAY SCHOOL channels.
All video sites, including Odyssee, my channel is always RED PILL SUNDAY SCHOOL
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
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https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
Youtube channel is here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsea7QKmWqZdMuwxW7sPyXQ/playlists
However, as Youtube is banning much of my recent work, including my new Lethal Injection 2 doc, I have moved everything to Bitchute, here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sUSRxFh41x6t/
Lethal Injection 2 - https://www.bitchute.com/video/jaAvklCkhDmd/
Wagging The Dog: The Stroy Behind The Story of Covid 19 (Part 1) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/8JzhW0dxFtSF/
I ask people to share and repost these, copy them and share without charge. They are public domain so to speak.
My book is downloadable at STRAWMANSTORY.INFO
My blog of 12 years is: REALITYBLOGER.WORDPRESS.COM
Radio archives - corporationnationradioarchives.wordpress.com
Newer shows on RED PILL SUNDAY SCHOOL channels.
All video sites, including Odyssee, my channel is always RED PILL SUNDAY SCHOOL
Share and Follow and Subscribe to Weaponized News
http://weaponizednews.com/
https://anchor.fm/weaponizednews
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weaponizednews
https://odysee.com/@WeaponizedNews:6
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t8y7ptaYWaFl/
https://twitter.com/WeaponizedNews
https://gab.com/WeaponizedNews
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