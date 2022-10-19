NATO Readies Nuclear Exercises; Elon Musk Placed On Ukraine ‘Hit List’

EPOCH TIMES | Cross roads with Joshua Philipp
Nuclear exercises under NATO are scheduled to begin, amid growing warnings of possible nuclear attacks between the West and Russia. This follows calls by a Czechen leader to use localized low-yield nuclear attacks on Ukraine, and calls from Ukraine’s Zelensky for NATO to pre-emptively retaliate against Russia.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk was placed on a Ukrainian “hit list” that has suspected government ties after he called for a ceasefire and peace in Ukraine, and expressed his concerns that tensions could lead to a nuclear war.
