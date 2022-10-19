NATO Readies Nuclear Exercises; Elon Musk Placed On Ukraine ‘Hit List’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TIMES | Cross roads with Joshua Philipp
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://ept.ms/NuclearWarThreatsYT
Nuclear exercises under NATO are scheduled to begin, amid growing warnings of possible nuclear attacks between the West and Russia. This follows calls by a Czechen leader to use localized low-yield nuclear attacks on Ukraine, and calls from Ukraine’s Zelensky for NATO to pre-emptively retaliate against Russia.
Meanwhile, Elon Musk was placed on a Ukrainian “hit list” that has suspected government ties after he called for a ceasefire and peace in Ukraine, and expressed his concerns that tensions could lead to a nuclear war.