NATO Readies Nuclear Exercises; Elon Musk Placed On Ukraine ‘Hit List’
Nuclear exercises under NATO are scheduled to begin, amid growing warnings of possible nuclear attacks between the West and Russia. This follows calls by a Czechen leader to use localized low-yield nuclear attacks on Ukraine, and calls from Ukraine’s Zelensky for NATO to pre-emptively retaliate against Russia.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk was placed on a Ukrainian “hit list” that has suspected government ties after he called for a ceasefire and peace in Ukraine, and expressed his concerns that tensions could lead to a nuclear war.

