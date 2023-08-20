Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
⚡️Huge Power Explosion of BC in Forest Plantation of Armed Forces of Ukraine
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
947 Subscribers
163 views
Published 17 hours ago

⚡️Huge power explosion of BC in forest plantation of Armed Forces of Ukraine.

(Caution: Some may find this offensive) Russian Armed Forces pummeled Ukrainian militant positions with successive pinpoint strikes using the TOS-1A system, the result of which sent several militants to Bandera at great velocity.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket