Proof of Federal Fraud-Interview with a Canadian Statistician

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with a Canadian Statistician and bestseller Author, Regina Watteel. Regina has been an outspoken critic of the fraudulent modeling and misleading statistics that fueled the Canadian government’s destructive pandemic response. She is focused on exposing provable acts of scientific fraud in order to hold influential researchers and institutions accountable for the harms caused by their actions in her book Fisman's Fraud.

For those looking to protect your assets by diversifying into precious metals, click the below link for trusted and secure options:

⁠⁠https://info.newworldpm.com/187.html

⁠⁠⁠

