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Kamala Harris Body Double - Laura Loomer Catches a Fake Kamala Harris in Florida
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465 views • November 02, 2020
Congressional candidate Laura Loomer was campaigning in Palm Beach, Florida. While Loomer was campaigning, a stretch limo pulled up and FAKE Kamala Harris jumped out to take photos. While some were fooled, Laura was not.
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#lauraloomer #kamalabodydouble #fakekamala #fakekamalabodydouble #kamalaharrisbodydouble #creepyjoebiden #sleepyjoebiden #basementbiden #botchedbiden #bidensucks #dementiajoe #biggestideiotdemocratsevernominated #joebiden #biden #biden2020 #joekamala #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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