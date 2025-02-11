BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
More than 500 AFU soldiers were caught in a fire trap near the village of Sverdlikovo in the Kursk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1258 followers
108 views • 2 months ago

More than 500 AFU soldiers were caught in a fire trap near the village of Sverdlikovo in the Kursk region surrounded by our troops during a counteroffensive from the Loknya River

Sverdlikovo is under the control of the Russian Armed Forces, it was taken by fighters from the 106th division who are clearing up the settlement.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have concentrated reserves in the village of Yunakovka in the Sumy district: there is a steady flow of enemy equipment from there. The wounded are taken out of Sudzha every hour and then fresh reserves return. 

During rotations, our troops attack them with drones.

The Russian Armed Forces are pushing the enemy along Cherkasskaya Konopelka every day after the liberation of Fanaseyevka, also pushing in the Pogrebki area, knocking the enemy out of strongholds. 


@Slavyangrad

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
