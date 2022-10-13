2022.10.13 The crazier it (the CCP) becomes, the more chance we have. It’ll let the world realize the threat of the CCP. The crazier it becomes, the more we can see that the Whistleblower Movement and the NFSC could take down the CCP sooner.

（无LOGO版）它越疯狂，我们越有机会，让世界看到共产党的威胁。它越疯狂，越让我们能看到爆料革命、新中国联邦能尽快的铲除共产党。