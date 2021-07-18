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Vera Sharav holocaust survivor interviewed by Reiner Fuellmich
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67 views • July 18, 2021
March 19th, 2021 - Vera Sharav, a Holocaust survivor from Romania, is an outspoken medical activist and founder of the Alliance for Human Research Protection. She is convinced that the same people who terrorised the continent of Europe during her childhood have returned to finish their work and their vehicle has been the Corona crisis. This video contains her evidence and perspective shared with the German Corona Committee of independent lawyers seeking to establish truth about the present worldwide crisis.
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