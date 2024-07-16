BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

QUESTIONS SWIRL AROUND SECRET SERVICE FAILURE TO PROTECT TRUMP
DWP97048
DWP97048
88 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
79 views • 9 months ago

https://www.trunews.com/video-article/questions-swirl-around-secret-service-failure-to-protect-trump   


Americans are grateful that an assassin’s bullet did not strike Donald Trump skull on Saturday. Glory to Almighty God for sparing the life of the former president. Nevertheless, serious questions demand answers regarding the failure of the U.S. Secret Service to protect the president. Even more troubling is the possibility that some members of the Secret Service were complicit in the attempted assassination.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 07/15/2024


Keywords
fbitrunewstop russian leaders say they are fighting antichristohio sheriffwarned americassheriffs to prepare for chaos in 2024
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy