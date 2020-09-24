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The David Knight Show (24September20 Full Show)
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18 views • September 24, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:07:42 Rand shuts down Fauci’s Season 2 Novel
— 00:13:31 The Scott Atlas exchange with reporter on the difference between science and authority figures that Twitter & Google are actively flushing down the memory-hole
— 00:26:32 Drudge & “TheWeek” are outright lying to you about COVID deaths being the equivalent of 8 plane crashes per day — here’s the numba’s
— 00:41:34 Did Fauci kill 150,000 people by keeping HCQ away from patients?
— 00:46:02 The “novel” isn’t spreading in schools K-12 while colleges test tens of thousands of college students each day but NO hospitalizations
— 00:59:14 Ohio mom tasered by cop for not wearing a mask outdoor
— 01:03:57 Digital dollars, empty food shelves for the coming winter
— 01:13:16 Breanna: it’s NOT racism but the Drug War
— 01:23:16 The indictment
— 01:27:44 National riots; elderly couple at FL restaurant assaulted “for Breanna” claim anarchists
— 01:36:40 Rent-A-Riot: the UHaul, who drove it, who paid for it
— 01:45:00 Sunrise movement: radical environmental still with us as California bans non-electric car sales by 2035
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:07:42 Rand shuts down Fauci’s Season 2 Novel
— 00:13:31 The Scott Atlas exchange with reporter on the difference between science and authority figures that Twitter & Google are actively flushing down the memory-hole
— 00:26:32 Drudge & “TheWeek” are outright lying to you about COVID deaths being the equivalent of 8 plane crashes per day — here’s the numba’s
— 00:41:34 Did Fauci kill 150,000 people by keeping HCQ away from patients?
— 00:46:02 The “novel” isn’t spreading in schools K-12 while colleges test tens of thousands of college students each day but NO hospitalizations
— 00:59:14 Ohio mom tasered by cop for not wearing a mask outdoor
— 01:03:57 Digital dollars, empty food shelves for the coming winter
— 01:13:16 Breanna: it’s NOT racism but the Drug War
— 01:23:16 The indictment
— 01:27:44 National riots; elderly couple at FL restaurant assaulted “for Breanna” claim anarchists
— 01:36:40 Rent-A-Riot: the UHaul, who drove it, who paid for it
— 01:45:00 Sunrise movement: radical environmental still with us as California bans non-electric car sales by 2035
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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