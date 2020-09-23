CIVIL WAR I I PRIORITY TARGET ARTHUR SCHWARTZ - PARDON JULIAN ASSANGE PRESIDENT TRUMP; WHO WITHOUT WIKILEAKS - YOU WOULD NOT BE PRESIDENT

In this video, we discuss the latest on the Assange case. We speak with defense witness Cassandra Fairbanks on how the Trump Administration sought to prosecute Julian Assange.Trump’s Jew Told Cassandra Fairbanks That Trump Personally Ordered Persecution of Julian AssangeAndrew Anglin February 27, 2020Andrew AnglinDaily StormerFebruary 27, 2020If you made a list of the people who got Donald Trump elected, Julian Assange would be number one on that list.But even whilst Barack Obama was fine leaving Assange in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, the Trump Administration made a point to pull him out, and are in the process of bringing him back to America to spend his life in prison for doing journalism.I assumed that this was the work of Mike Pompeo, and that just like with everything else, Trump just put his head down and said “okay Mike, you’re the boss, Mike. Are there any Jewish dicks you need me to suck today, Mike?”“Let me just go ahead and send a faggot and a Jew to hunt down the guy who single-handedly got me elected president.” -Donald TrumpBut we now have a Jew Trump associate who was trying to pull a Harvey Weinstein on Cassandra Fairbanks by saying that Trump personally set this all up.I don’t know if it’s true. But can you imagine? Hunting down your number one ally and having him tortured in prison?Just so you understand – Schwartz was an online friend of Fairbanks and was bragging about shit to try to get laid with this spicy Latina single mother.This is just shameful.I hope it means the faggot Grenell gets fired. At least.I’m shocked that retarded MAGApedes aren’t incensed over Trump hunting down Assange.It’s just such an evil act.POLITICO:Attorneys for Julian Assange, who is fighting a U.S. extradition request on espionage and computer hacking charges, plan to introduce evidence in the WikiLeaks founder’s extradition hearing involving President Donald Trump’s new intel chief Richard Grenell.Gareth Peirce, a lawyer representing Assange in his extradition proceedings in London, plans to argue this week that the process to try to extradite her client was abused from early on. Representatives for Assange’s defense team say they expect to introduce recordings and screenshots of communications of a close Grenell associate, including a secondhand claim that Grenell was acting on the president’s orders.Grenell’s sudden embroilment in Assange’s extradition fight comes at an inconvenient time, as Democrats and national security veterans criticize him as ill-suited and unqualified to be the acting director of national intelligence. And it threatens to spotlight his close relationship with President Trump, feeding the widespread perception that the president is politicizing intelligence work for partisan ends.Assange’s legal team will claim that Grenell’s role was more extensive than previously known, and that it corrupted the extradition process early on. The suggestion will be that the U.S. was so desperate to get Assange in its custody that American officials, via Grenell, agreed in advance to take a particular sentence off the table before even allowing a trial and sentencing to play out.The evidence submitted this week will include new materials submitted to Assange’s legal team by political activist and journalist Cassandra Fairbanks, a staunch defender of Assange who has worked for the Russian state-run news site Sputnik and the far-right outlet Gateway Pundit. She is expected to be listed as a formal witness in the case.Fairbanks recorded two phone calls she had with one of Grenell’s close associates, Arthur Schwartz, and took screenshots of their conversations about Assange and Grenell. She also gave the materials to the nonprofit transparency group Property of the People, which provided them to Politico.The screenshots and phone calls span from October 2018 to September 2019. In them, Schwartz tells Fairbanks that Grenell was “taking orders from the president” when he got involved in facilitating Assange’s arrest and urges her not to disclose what she’s been told about Grenell’s role in the process.But Schwartz appeared to grow frustrated and fearful after Fairbanks tweeted, on Sept. 10, 2019, that Grenell “was the one who worked out the deal for Julian Assange’s arrest.”“I don’t want to go to jail,” Schwartz told Fairbanks in a September 2019 phone call, accusing her of posting “classified information” in the tweet. Fairbanks posted the tweet around the time Grenell’s name was being floated to replace John Bolton as Trump’s national security adviser.“Please. I’m begging you,” Schwartz says in the recording. “They look at you, they see that we speak, that’s bad.”