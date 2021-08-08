Wayne Root Sounds ALARM over Covid VAX Mandates. It's 1938 Nazi Germany

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“We’re living in an updated, modern version of 1938,” Wayne said. “Right now, they’re coming for the unvaccinated.”
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WAYNE ROOT: I Know Exactly Who is to Blame for This New Wave of Covid – and It’s NOT Unvaccinated Americans
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/wayne-root-know-exactly-blame-new-wave-covid-not-unvaccinated-americans/?ff_source=Email&;ff_medium=the-gateway-pundit&ff_campaign=dailypm&ff_content=daily
Wayne is a CEO, entrepreneur and host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Radio Network, daily from 6 PM to 9 PM EST and the “WAR RAW” podcast. Visit ROOTforAmerica.com, or listen live at http://usaradio.com/wayne-allyn-root/ or “on demand” 24/7 at iHeartRadio.com.