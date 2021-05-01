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COVID vaccine could end up being dead by the end of summer;
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636 views • May 01, 2021
FDA Will Not Authorize or Aprove any Covid 19 Vaccine! Lets see if isnt another lie...
https://www.brighteon.com/3201beb7-68ee-437a-8489-0712327c1e33
Waves are in a section but no ways has been more pernicious than the wave of persecution against Christians North America is now Home Goods first underground Church Grace life of Alberta Canada which was forced into hiding after maple leaf Marxist Socialist Communist CCP thugs cease their church and surrounds it with layers of iron fence an armed guards that was after Resurrection weekend but Pastor coat isn't the only Shepherd Under Siege by Wolves of the stat
UK COVID ADVISORS: THIRD WAVE WILL KILL UP TO 70% OF VACCINATED PEOPLE
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the latest UK report showing that a majority of those that receive the second dose of the COVID vaccine could end up being dead by the end of summer; Mamalitas are rising up to protect their children from the stupid virus; President Biden says that vaccines are your patriotic duty.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/uk-covid-advisors-third-wave-will-kill-up-to-70-percent-of-vaccinated-people
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/30/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
https://www.brighteon.com/3201beb7-68ee-437a-8489-0712327c1e33
Waves are in a section but no ways has been more pernicious than the wave of persecution against Christians North America is now Home Goods first underground Church Grace life of Alberta Canada which was forced into hiding after maple leaf Marxist Socialist Communist CCP thugs cease their church and surrounds it with layers of iron fence an armed guards that was after Resurrection weekend but Pastor coat isn't the only Shepherd Under Siege by Wolves of the stat
UK COVID ADVISORS: THIRD WAVE WILL KILL UP TO 70% OF VACCINATED PEOPLE
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall looks at the latest UK report showing that a majority of those that receive the second dose of the COVID vaccine could end up being dead by the end of summer; Mamalitas are rising up to protect their children from the stupid virus; President Biden says that vaccines are your patriotic duty.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/uk-covid-advisors-third-wave-will-kill-up-to-70-percent-of-vaccinated-people
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (04/30/21)
Content Contributed By — TruNews Team
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