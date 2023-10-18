⚡️Palestinian resources Report another Strike by the Israeli Air Force on Refugee Concentration Areas. A UN School came under Attack - There are Dead

⚡️Palestinian resources report another strike by the Israeli Air Force on refugee concentration areas. A UN school in Al-Maghazi camp came under attack. There are dead.
adding:
Saudi Foreign Minister:
The siege on the Gaza Strip must be lifted and an independent Palestinian state must be established on the 1967 borders.
--
What's wrong with 1947 UN original two state border with a free Jerusalem?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.