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What is Grace?
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15 views • September 12, 2019
from G5463 (chairo); graciousness (as gratifying), of manner or act (abstract or concrete; literal, figurative or spiritual; especially the divine influence upon the heart, and its reflection in the life; including gratitude) :- acceptable, benefit, favour, gift, grace (-ious), joy, liberality, pleasure, thank (-s, -worthy).
Strong's Talking Greek & Hebrew Dictionary.
Strong's Talking Greek & Hebrew Dictionary.
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