John Solomon | Georgia ballots missing... uncounted Trump votes 15-20,000 !!!
Published 20 hours ago

Here is Brian Kemp’s assurance that everything was okay.... NOT TRUE.

150 blocks of ballots were logged in for audit. They don’t show being counted, gone, not on there. They went to a machine. But the machine’s tallies don’t show that they were counted. That’s 15 to 20,000 Trump votes.


https://twitter.com/Real_RobN/status/1694386405399826917?s=20

