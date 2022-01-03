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CANDIDATE FOR CONGRESS JASON NELSON: HOLDING PEOPLE ACCOUNTABLE FOR CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY (1OF2)
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80 views • January 03, 2022
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

Congressional Candidate for Congress, Jason (Storm Chaser) Nelson, joins the program to address the most pressing issues of today. I ask him about COVID crimes, Human Trafficking, Immigration, Fair & Free Elections and more. Be sure to watch both parts of this interview and ask yourself, is your congress person willing to do what is necessary to hold those accountable for Crimes Against Humanity? If not, then vote them out. You can learn more about Jason Nelson's campaign at https://www.jasonnelsonforcongress.com/meet-jason

Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care

See other specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Email [email protected] - "Tell him Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold and great service guaranteed.

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Eyes of Glory", licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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militaryvaccinenurembergcrimes against humanitysarah westallinjectioncandidate for congressbusiness game changers radiojason nelson
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