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Health reform: Barbara O’Neill provides advice on how to take care of our body
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Towards the Light.

Barbara O’Neill, being interviewed by Dr. Dolores Cahill and Annie Barr, provides great and helpful advice on how to take care of our body, which is the temple of God and of the Holy Spirit, according to 1 Corinthians 3:16 and 1 Corinthians 6:19.


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fathergodholy spirityeshuaadviceson of godbodyelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthhealth reformanother comforter
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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