Ric Grenell provides an Amazing Election Update: House & Senate will go Republican

Ric Grenell provides an amazing election update 🇺🇸
- “Adam Laxalt has won his race.” (his opinion)
- “Kari Lake will absolutely be the governor of Arizona.”
- “I’m gonna predict that Blake Masters wins this senate seat and that means… the red wave touched enough to say, the House is Republican & the Senate is Republican.”
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.