Ric Grenell provides an Amazing Election Update: House & Senate will go Republican

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Ric Grenell provides an amazing election update 🇺🇸
- “Adam Laxalt has won his race.” (his opinion)
- “Kari Lake will absolutely be the governor of Arizona.”
- “I’m gonna predict that Blake Masters wins this senate seat and that means… the red wave touched enough to say, the House is Republican & the Senate is Republican.”
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17