Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ric Grenell provides an Amazing Election Update: House & Senate will go Republican
568 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 18 days ago |
Shop now

Ric Grenell provides an amazing election update 🇺🇸

- “Adam Laxalt has won his race.” (his opinion)

- “Kari Lake will absolutely be the governor of Arizona.”

- “I’m gonna predict that Blake Masters wins this senate seat and that means… the red wave touched enough to say, the House is Republican & the Senate is Republican.”

https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17

Keywords
housesenateelection updateric grenellrepublican wins

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket