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SHOCKING FOOTAGE OF VAXXED HAMBURGER-MEAT-LOOKING BLOOD + WHAT'S HAPPENING INSIDE VAXXED BODIES
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121 views • November 01, 2021
Several weeks ago at Dave Asprey's Bulletproof conference in Orlando, an engineer, inventor, and functional medicine professional took me aside to share this information with me. It refers to Dr. Carrie Madej's findings, and Stew Peters excellent reports with other various kick-ass female Dr's like Jane Ruby, Karen Kingston findings, along with others, and is full of images of beat up vaccinated blood, tubular artifacts, possible G.O., and screenshots of studies to explain the underlying mechanism of the synthetic virus aka the jab. it's very comprehensive.
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
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