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08/31/20 #COVFEFE: POTUS & The People Wrangle-in WEF/WHO/Cabal #TRUMPVICTORY
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116 views • September 01, 2020
You Are Free TV
88.9K subscribers
8/31: Today, POTUS named the paid cabal militants as enemies of the USA. He named "anarchists being paid by the outside." Meanwhile, CDC exposes that Franken V killed less than 10K, exposing the p_ndemic lie....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
PLEASE JOIN THE TRUMP TEAM AND GET ACTIVE:
https://www.trumpvictory.com
Election fraud insider exposes mail-in voter fraud:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/29/politic...
Massive anti-Lockdown rally in London last Saturday!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rn4j4...
Aaron Danielson, Prayer Patriot, murdered. Go Fund me:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/aaron-dani...
President Trump Press Conference calling out Mob violence and DNC collusion:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7yR1...
President Trump's acceptance speech at the RNC:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhL9i...
First Lady, Melania Trump, wears revision of First Lady Kennedy's lime green dress:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/27/rnc-202...
Please watch TheRemnantVideo on the WEF Great Reset vs humanity (subscribe!):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb9jR...
W.H.O.'s behind the mask:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuVMm...
Solihin Millin, Australian scientist arrested for exposing Franken-V:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMoNc...
Solihin's follow up report after his arrest in Victoria, Australia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtQHy...
Hundreds protest student flu-shot mandate in MA:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/31/parents...
Fewer than 10K have died in the USA solely from the CV, CDC says:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/index....
Jose Reyes, the dirt bag NYC subway rapist arrested:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Check out Julia Song:
https://twitter.com/realjuliasong
Michael Reinoehl pursued as murderer of Aaron J Danielson, Prayer Patriot:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/08/michae...
Former NFL Jack Brewer speech at the RNC:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqPpz...
Podesta plays Biden in COG wargaming of Coup in contested 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
88.9K subscribers
8/31: Today, POTUS named the paid cabal militants as enemies of the USA. He named "anarchists being paid by the outside." Meanwhile, CDC exposes that Franken V killed less than 10K, exposing the p_ndemic lie....
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
PLEASE JOIN THE TRUMP TEAM AND GET ACTIVE:
https://www.trumpvictory.com
Election fraud insider exposes mail-in voter fraud:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/29/politic...
Massive anti-Lockdown rally in London last Saturday!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rn4j4...
Aaron Danielson, Prayer Patriot, murdered. Go Fund me:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/aaron-dani...
President Trump Press Conference calling out Mob violence and DNC collusion:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7yR1...
President Trump's acceptance speech at the RNC:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RhL9i...
First Lady, Melania Trump, wears revision of First Lady Kennedy's lime green dress:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/27/rnc-202...
Please watch TheRemnantVideo on the WEF Great Reset vs humanity (subscribe!):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb9jR...
W.H.O.'s behind the mask:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuVMm...
Solihin Millin, Australian scientist arrested for exposing Franken-V:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eMoNc...
Solihin's follow up report after his arrest in Victoria, Australia:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VtQHy...
Hundreds protest student flu-shot mandate in MA:
https://nypost.com/2020/08/31/parents...
Fewer than 10K have died in the USA solely from the CV, CDC says:
https://www.thenewamerican.com/index....
Jose Reyes, the dirt bag NYC subway rapist arrested:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ne...
Check out Julia Song:
https://twitter.com/realjuliasong
Michael Reinoehl pursued as murderer of Aaron J Danielson, Prayer Patriot:
https://heavy.com/news/2020/08/michae...
Former NFL Jack Brewer speech at the RNC:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wqPpz...
Podesta plays Biden in COG wargaming of Coup in contested 2020 election:
https://www.freerepublic.com/focus/f-...
Lithium Orotate for healing methylation in the brain:
https://www.verywellmind.com/the-bene...
Thank you for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join the 6pm Prayer Wave where ever you are to pray for the end of the elite cabal's centuries old plan for a prison planet to enslave humanity! WE ARE FREE! And WE WILL Defeat them!
To become a YAFTV Patron:
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
When you become a Patron, the Tetrogen 20% off code link and code will be sent to you immediately!
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
To support the channel with PayPal:
[email protected]
WE ARE FREE!!
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