Miles Guo: Do you really believe Fu Zhenghua only took away 200 millions? One of his antiques, a jade seal, alone worths 300 millions

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7/28/2022 Miles Guo's GETTR: Do you really believe Fu Zhenghua only took away 200 millions? One of his antiques, a jade seal, alone worths 300 millions; the Whistleblowers Movement will expose the darkness of the CCP for you, with evidence piece by piece, just like how we are exposing the military intel