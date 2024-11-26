© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lebanon News Nov 25th Arabic News Channel Broadcast 11-25-24 Monday
AlHadath الحدث
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBjDqVgpRJI&t
نشرة 21 - 22 غرينيتش | واشنطن تدفع باتفاق يمنح إسرائيل "حرية" الحركة بلبنان.. ونتنياهو يوافق مبدئيا
Bulletin 21 - 22 Greenwich | Washington is pushing an agreement that gives Israel “freedom” of movement in Lebanon... and Netanyahu agrees in principle