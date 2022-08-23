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SHOCKING: White Embalmer Clots Are Self Assembling Circuits
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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2009 views • August 23, 2022

Dr. Jane Ruby Show –. The results are in…Board certified embalmer and funeral director, Richard Hirschman’s bizarre and mysterious white clots pulled from sudden death in C19 jabbed cadavers, are no longer mysteries, thanks to the work of microscopy expert and Brighteon TV founder, Mike Adams. The most definitive finding is that these white thick castings taken from the arteries and veins of the injected dead are not blood clots and they are highly metallic, electrical conducting circuits and Mike Adams is here today for a stunning 2-part interview and the show wraps with a look at the real meaning of Biden’s March 2022 EO, that plans a take over of digital currency by years end...for your health? This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.


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NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


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mike adamsdemocratspoliticsamericahumanityeconomygenocideusachaosspecial reportfood collapsemedical tyrannyexterminationanti-vaxxersvacinescrazy newsleftista
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