They didn't want you to know (in Swedish)

"Man ville absolut inte att DU skulle veta". The material on side effects induced by COVID shots was available. There were pages of lists of detrimental, lethal side effects. Yet, the Swedish health authorities have proceeded with the vaccine mass murder and they continue even today. Is it blindness, corruption or both? Full video of Tobias Hietala: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVqWl1WcURg