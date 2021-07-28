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We Are at War - 2 Advantages for U.S.
Marjorie Lou
Marjorie Lou
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170 views • July 28, 2021
Time to get serious and realize our nation is at war, but we have 2 major advantages over communism that other countries did not have when they were taken down. There is great hope for our future!

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Kingdom Purpose Life with Marjorie Lou
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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