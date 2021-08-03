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Head of Baylor Medical School Confirms Covid-19 Vaccine is Deadly
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8049 views • August 03, 2021
Aug 2, 2021
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones plays videos of top medical professionals who have done research in modern vaccine technology warning the public about the deadly dangers of the Covid-19 injection.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6108785cebbfdc2563240e70
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🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
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🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Alex Jones, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
The Alex Jones Show
Alex Jones plays videos of top medical professionals who have done research in modern vaccine technology warning the public about the deadly dangers of the Covid-19 injection.
https://banned.video/watch?id=6108785cebbfdc2563240e70
🔥THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS AND IT’S CALLED LINUX🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.
🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10, 11 ETC🔥
🔥I RECOMMEND LINUXMINT AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
Alex Jones, Infowars are not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene
Telegram: https://t.me/thedeadgenetoday
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