Poor cat stayed motionless and no one from the people came to help him! Heartwarming Rescue!

Weeks ago, we were passing by a roadside when we suddenly saw a cat lying static near a trash bin! We approached him and he didn’t even try to run away from us. He was covered with mud and dirt, and his condition was pitiful! There were so many people who saw this boy in a helpless state but they didn’t dare to help him! Some more time passed and this boy’s condition made us worried. We picked him up and put him on a safe place to check if he was alright. We also tried to make him stand but he was too weak, and therefore, fell down. We feared that something was not alright and took him to the nearby clinic for an urgent checkup. Watch the complete video to know what happened afterwards!

We need your support to continue this mission of saving innocent lives!

Thanks for watching.





At Animal’s Cottage – Rescue Center, we rescue animals, mostly cats, that are abandoned or unadoptable. We try our best to provide an opportunity to these little souls to live their life to the best. We are a non-profit organization taking care of these animals. Become a part of our mission by making a donation for the food, shelter, medicines and care of these little souls.





