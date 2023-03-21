Heal & Protect Yourself Against Spike Proteins: NEW REPORT On Simone Gold's LAVISH Spending Released

Create New Account
NEW REPORT On Simone Gold's LAVISH Spending Released
142 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
Stew Peters Show


March 20, 2023


Protect your family from dangerous spike proteins and learn about the new "Z Care" by heading over to http://HeroicDoctors.com


Dr. Ben Marble joins Stew to talk about Z-Stack and how if you use it and still get sick they will pay for your doctor’s visit.

Simone Gold is back in the news because America’s Front Line Doctors has released a new report detailing her lavish spending habits.

If Simone Gold is guilty of stealing donors’ money to enrich herself she should go to prison.

Z-Stack will protect the body from the spike protein.

We have just witnessed the greatest mass poisoning in human history.

If you take supplements from Heroic Doctors and you happen to get sick they will supply you a doctor free of charge.

We must ban the shots, find a way to treat the 6 billion who took the Clot Shot, and prosecute the global criminals who created this mass poisoning.


Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2e13ww-heal-and-protect-yourself-against-spike-proteins-new-report-on-simone-golds.html


Keywords
globalsupplementsprotectionprotectsimone goldstew petersspike proteinsdr ben marblez-stackamericas front line doctorslavish spendingban the shotsnew reportz caredonor moneymass poisoninggreatest in historyprosecute criminals

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
