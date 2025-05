ALEX JONES [4 of 4] Friday 10/18/24 • SARA GONZALES | JAY DYER ANALYSIS • Infowars

TRUMP IS SET TO WIN THE ELECTION IN A MASSIVE LANDSLIDE IN ONLY 17 DAYS! BUT THE DESPERATE DEEP STATE IS PLANNING MULTIPLE OCTOBER SURPRISES & BLACK SWAN EVENTS! TUNE INTO THIS MUST-WATCH EDITION OF THE ALEX JONES SHOW & LEARN HOW TO STOP THEM!

Alex Jones is delivering full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information!

Don't miss out on this exclusive transmission!





• https://alexjones.network

• https://thealexjonesstore.com

• https://drjonesnaturals.com

• Follow @RealAlexJones on X

• https://www.givesendgo.com/realalexjones

• https://alexjonesgame.com

• JonesCrowder.com





*** RonGibsonChannel SUPPORT AND CHANNEL LINKS IN ONE PLACE ***

Please Help Support And Share On All Of Your Social Media

https://bio.link/rongibsonchannel





*** Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3 ***

https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel





INFOWARS LINKS

• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.InfowarsStore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com

• https://www.newswars.com





#news #infowars #politics #AlexJones #RonGibson