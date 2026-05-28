They Sent Him To Jail For Citing Facts! Europe is DONE FOR

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Dries Van Langenhove has been convicted for the "crime" of using statistics in a university lecture. Even the judge admitted the data was accurate—but ruled it "incited hatred" anyway. This is the reality of Europe’s new Ministry of Truth: when the truth doesn’t fit the narrative, the truth becomes a felony. Is this the future of free speech? #freespeech #europe #driesvanlangenhove #thoughtcrime #censorship #truth