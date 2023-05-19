Border mayors warn 'we don't have the resources' to support migrants | The Bret Baier Podcast

Mayor Clea McCaa (D-Sierra Vista, AZ), Mayor Don McLaughlin (R- Uvalde, TX), and Mayor Javier Villalobos (R- McCallen, TX) discuss the end of Title 42, and how the surge of illegal migrants has impacted their communities. #foxnews
