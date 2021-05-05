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Their way or OUR WAY
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12 views • May 05, 2021
The world is under the control of several trans-generational crime syndicates and elite death cults who merged in recent years under the common goal to impose one-world despotic government and population reduction to the tune of 90%…
They hate us all and could care less if we suffer horrible deaths as long as they get rich & maintain control...How do we respond? Live with good intent, in faith, ride the wave. And know that the wave is literally biblical in size a:)
Images: Martin Geddes, Mark Pasio, Charlie Freaksense,
Music: AOA, “Passport for life”
They hate us all and could care less if we suffer horrible deaths as long as they get rich & maintain control...How do we respond? Live with good intent, in faith, ride the wave. And know that the wave is literally biblical in size a:)
Images: Martin Geddes, Mark Pasio, Charlie Freaksense,
Music: AOA, “Passport for life”
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