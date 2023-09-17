How to Overcome Social Engineering and Live our Healthiest Lives

Doug and Max are back to discuss mind control, both individual and collective. They dissect the genocidal global system and the historical basis of social engineering. The duo talk about media, education, medicine, nutrition, cultural programs and the use of fear and repetition in creating a mind controlled collective. The more globalized the world becomes, the less accountability we have for how our food, medicine and goods are produced. Max and Doug finish by sharing solutions for getting back our minds, our health and our freedom.

